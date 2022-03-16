Chiefs Tendering RB Derrick Gore

Herbie Teope reports that the Chiefs are tendering free agent RB Derrick Gore.

Gore, 27, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana Monroe in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and briefly re-signed to the Chargers’ practice squad before being cut again.

Washington signed Gore to their practice squad and he finished out the year in Washington. He returned to the Chargers practice squad before later catching on with the Chiefs active roster.

In 2021, Gore appeared in 11 games for the Chiefs and had 51 carries for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught eight passes for 105 yards.