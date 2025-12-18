Colts Designating QB Anthony Richardson To Return From IR

Mike Chappell reports the Colts are designating QB Anthony Richardson to return from injured reserve.

Richardson will have 21 days to return to practice and get activated to the 53-man roster or he will revert to injured reserve for the rest of the season. He’s been out since mid-October after suffering an orbital fracture before a game.

Chappell adds Richardson still has some vision limitations in his eye, but they wanted to get him back on the practice field.

Per Joel A. Erickson, Richardson will not be active in Week 16 against the 49ers on Monday.

Richardson, 23, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2025, Richardson has appeared in two games and completed one of his two pass attempts for nine yards.

We’ll have more on Richardson as the news is available.