Colts Re-Sign CB Cameron Mitchell

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have re-signed CB Cameron Mitchell.

we have re-signed CB Cameron Mitchell. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 19, 2026

Mitchell, 24, is a former fifth-round pick by the Browns in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Northwestern.

He was in the third year of a four-year, $4.2 million rookie deal when the Browns opted to waive him. Mitchell was subsequently claimed by the Colts and was on and off their active roster for the rest of the season.

In 2025, Mitchell appeared in two games for the Browns and eight games for the Colts, recording 19 tackles, four pass defenses and a forced fumble.