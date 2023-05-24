Colts Sign TE Kaden Smith, Waive G Harris LaChance

The Indianapolis Colts announced Wednesday they have signed TE Kaden Smith.
We have signed TE Kaden Smith and waived G Harris LaChance.
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 24, 2023
In a corresponding move, the Colts waived G Harris LaChance.
Smith, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He was waived as a rookie and claimed by the Giants.
New York waived him with a failed physical designation last March and he missed the 2022 season.
In 2021, Smith appeared in nine games and recorded three receptions for 33 yards and no touchdowns.
