Colts Sign TE Kaden Smith, Waive G Harris LaChance

The Indianapolis Colts announced Wednesday they have signed TE Kaden Smith.

In a corresponding move, the Colts waived G Harris LaChance.

Smith, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He was waived as a rookie and claimed by the Giants.

New York waived him with a failed physical designation last March and he missed the 2022 season.

In 2021, Smith appeared in nine games and recorded three receptions for 33 yards and no touchdowns.