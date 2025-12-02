Colts Signing K Blake Grupe To PS

Per Mike Garafolo, the Colts are signing K Blake Grupe to their practice squad after releasing K Michael Badgley.

Badgley missed an extra point in the team’s Week 13 loss, marking his third missed kick in the last three weeks.

He was then let go, prompting the team to work out several kickers, including Grupe.

Grupe, 27, played collegiately at both Arkansas State and Notre Dame. He signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft, and ultimately impressed enough to win the starting job coming out of camp.

He was scheduled to be a restricted free agent in 2026 but was let go by the Saints at the end of November.

In 2025, Grupe has appeared in 11 games for the Saints and made 18 of 26 field goal attempts (69.2 percent) to go with all 15 extra point attempts.