Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Will Not Play Tonight Amidst Uncertain Future With Team

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. will not play in the team’s preseason game tonight against the Bengals while they figure out his future.

Garafolo adds this was a mutual decision after the team announced they were exploring trade offers for the running back.

Robinson, 26, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021, his first year as the full-time starter at Alabama. He was selected by the Commanders with the No. 98 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Robinson is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Washington and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Robinson appeared in 14 games for the Commanders and rushed for 799 yards on 187 carries (4.3 YPC) to go along with 20 receptions for 159 yards and eight total touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Robinson as the news is available.