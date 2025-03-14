Cowboys A ‘Long Shot’ To Sign Cooper Kupp

According to Jeff Howe, the Cowboys are considered a “long shot at the moment” to sign free agent WR Cooper Kupp.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported earlier today the Cowboys and Seahawks are “very interested” in adding the veteran slot receiver. Both teams have receiver needs and coaching connections to Kupp on their staffs.

Russini believes he’s the type of receiver who fits next to Dallas QB Dak Prescott and would pair perfectly with WR CeeDee Lamb. However, if Howe’s sources are correct, Dallas may be on the outside of Kupp’s options.

Mike Silver of The Athletic also reported that the Saints are “making a push” to sign Kupp. Other teams that have been linked to Kupp include the Patriots, Jaguars and Broncos.

Kupp is reportedly seeking a salary of around $13-$14 million per year in a new deal, which could be a little high for teams.

Kupp, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension heading into the season.

In 2024, Kupp appeared in 12 games for the Rams and caught 67 passes for 710 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

