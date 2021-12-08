Cowboys Designate DE Randy Gregory To Return From IR, Sign RB Ito Smith To PS

According to Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys designated DE Randy Gregory to return from the injured reserve on Wednesday.

The Cowboys also announced that they have signed RB Ito Smith to their practice squad.

This opens a 21-day window for him to practice before being activated.

Gregory, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.814 million contract that includes $1.404 million guaranteed and stood to make a base salary of $955,217 for the 2019 season when the Cowboys signed him to a one-year extension.

The Cowboys later signed Gregory to a one-year extension worth up to $2.1 million through the 2021 season that included a $200,000 signing bonus.

In 2021, Gregory has appeared in five games for the Cowboys and recorded 10 total tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.