Cowboys Make Four Moves, Place CB Trevon Diggs On IR

Per Tommy Yaris, the Cowboys made four roster moves on Saturday, including placing CB Trevon Diggs on injured reserve.

The team also signed CB Andrew Booth from the practice squad while elevating LB Darius Harris and C Dakoda Shepley.

Diggs, 26, was drafted in the second round out of Alabama by Dallas in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6.32 million rookie deal that included a $2.157 million signing bonus.

Diggs was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension which includes a $21.25 million signing bonus with Dallas.

In 2024, Diggs appeared in 11 games for the Cowboys and recorded 42 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and 11 passes defended in 11 starts.

