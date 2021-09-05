Cowboys Re-Sign P Bryan Anger

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Cowboys announced they have officially re-signed P Bryan Anger to the roster. 

Dallas released the veteran in a procedural move as they juggled various roster moves during and after final cutdowns. 

Anger, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2012 out of California. He played out his rookie contract and later signed a five-year extension worth $17 million with the Buccaneers. 

The Buccaneers released Anger in 2019 and he later signed on with the Texans. Houston cut him loose coming out of the preseason but re-signed him a couple of weeks later and then gave him a three-year contract extension at the end of the season. 

He was entering the final year of his deal set to make $2.5 million in 2021 when the Texans released him back in March. He signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys a few weeks later. 

In 2020, Anger appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and punted 54 times with a 46.4 average and a long of 67. He had six touchbacks and placed 19 kicks inside the 20. 

