Cowboys Re-Sign P Bryan Anger

The Cowboys announced they have officially re-signed P Bryan Anger to the roster.
On Thursday the @dallascowboys made the following transactions.
Signed:
– P Bryan Anger (California)
Activated from Reserve/COVID-19:
– G Connor Williams (Texas)
Added to Reserve/COVID-19:
– T Brandon Knight (Indiana)
– G Zack Martin (Notre Dame)
— Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) September 5, 2021
Dallas released the veteran in a procedural move as they juggled various roster moves during and after final cutdowns.
Anger, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2012 out of California. He played out his rookie contract and later signed a five-year extension worth $17 million with the Buccaneers.
The Buccaneers released Anger in 2019 and he later signed on with the Texans. Houston cut him loose coming out of the preseason but re-signed him a couple of weeks later and then gave him a three-year contract extension at the end of the season.
He was entering the final year of his deal set to make $2.5 million in 2021 when the Texans released him back in March. He signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys a few weeks later.
In 2020, Anger appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and punted 54 times with a 46.4 average and a long of 67. He had six touchbacks and placed 19 kicks inside the 20.
