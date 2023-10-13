Deshaun Watson Could Miss Multiple More Games With Deep Shoulder Contusion

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, citing a league source, reports that Browns QB Deshaun Watson could end up missing multiple more games with his rotator cuff contusion in his throwing shoulder.

According to Cabot, Watson’s injury is “more than just a run-of-the-mill bruise” and is a “deep contusion that presents or functions more like a strain.”

The good news is that Watson’s injury is not expected to require surgery, which would cost him the rest of the season.

Cabot adds that the Browns plan to give Watson the time he needs to get his shoulder right.

Watson planed to play against the Ravens last week with the thinking being that he just had a bruise to his shoulder. However, upon working out pregame, Watson had “significant” pain and weakness in his arm, which led to the team shutting him down.

Watson missed last week’s game and has already been ruled out for Week 6. P.J. Walker will draw the start for Cleveland against the 49ers.

Watson, 28, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million rookie deal with the Texans that included a fifth-year option of around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans later signed Watson to a four-year extension worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year. However, Watson requested a trade after the season, then sat out the entire 2021 season while navigating over two dozen lawsuits for sexual misconduct. He was later suspended for 11 games.

He was traded to the Browns for significant draft compensation in 2022 and signed a five-year, $230 million, fully guaranteed contract as a part of the trade.

In 2023, Watson has appeared in three games for the Browns and completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 678 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also rushed for 83 yards and one touchdown.