Dolphins Activated TE Darren Waller From PUP List

The Dolphins announced on Wednesday that they have activated veteran TE Darren Waller from the physically unable to perform list.

Roster Moves | We have activated TE Darren Waller off the physically unable to perform list. pic.twitter.com/tug9jaRZUr — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 20, 2025

This news does not come as a shock, given that just yesterday, HC Mike McDaniel said Waller would be removed from the list soon after his return from retirement. McDaniel noted that Miami wanted to ensure activating him was the right decision.

Waller, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.39 million rookie contract when Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

The Raiders signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad in 2018 and later locked him up to a three-year extension worth around $9 million per year. He was set to make base salaries of $6.25 million in each of the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract extension with the Raiders last year.

The Giants acquired Waller in a trade with the Raiders in 2023 for a third-round compensatory pick. After one season in New York, he decided to retire going into 2024.

After a year out of football, Waller elected to unretire and was traded to the Dolphins.

In 2023, Waller appeared in 12 games and recorded 52 receptions for 552 yards (10.6 YPC) and one touchdown.