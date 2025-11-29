Dolphins Make Four Moves, Activate TE Darren Waller From IR

Tom Pelissero reports that the Dolphins are activating TE Darren Waller for their upcoming matchup with the Saints.

The team later announced that they are also activating OT Austin Jackson, while elevating TE Hayden Rucci and OL Kion Smith.

Waller, 33, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.39 million rookie contract when Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

The Raiders signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad in 2018 and later locked him up to a three-year extension worth around $9 million per year. He was set to make base salaries of $6.25 million in each of the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract extension with the Raiders last year.

The Giants acquired Waller in a trade with the Raiders in 2023 for a third-round compensatory pick. After one season in New York, he decided to retire going into 2024.

After a year out of football, Waller elected to unretire and was traded to the Dolphins.

In 2025, Waller has appeared in four games for the Dolphins and caught 10 passes on 12 targets for 117 yards and four touchdowns.