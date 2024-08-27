Dolphins Cut Roster To 53 Players

The Dolphins announced their initial 53-man roster ahead of the 2024 season at today’s deadline.
The following are the transactions the Dolphins made to get their team to 53 players:
Waived:
- LB David Anenih
- WR Je’Quan Burton
- S Jordan Colbert
- DT Robert Cooper
- WR Erik Ezukanma
- WR Mike Harley
- OL Chasen Hines
- RB Zander Horvath
- LB Dequan Jackson
- WR Jadon Janke
- CB Isaiah Johnson
- OL Matthew Jones
- CB Jason Maitre
- T Bayron Matos
- WR Kyric McGowan
- DT Leonard Payne
- S Mark Perry
- TE Hayden Rucci
Waived/Injured:
- RB Chris Brooks
- T Ryan Hayes
- WR Braylon Sanders
Released:
- LB Curtis Bolton
- LS Blake Ferguson
- DT Neville Gallimore
- DT Jonathan Harris
- DT Isaiah Mack
- RB Anthony McFarland Jr.
- CB Nik Needham
Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List:
- WR Odell Beckham Jr.
- LB Bradley Chubb
- LB Cameron Goode
- OL Isaiah Wynn
Injured Reserve (Designated for Return):
- WR River Cracraft
- LB Wyatt Ray
- CB Cam Smith
Beckham Jr. received a one-year contract worth up to $8.25 million from the Dolphins back in May, despite having higher offers from other teams. He will remain on the physically unable-to-perform list for at least the first four games of the 2024 season.
Beckham Jr., 31, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that included $65 million in total guarantees.
The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams to finish out the season but tore his ACL in the Super Bowl win and sat out all of 2022.
The Ravens signed Beckham to a one-year contract last year before he became a free agent once more and joined the Dolphins.
In 2023, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and caught 35 passes for 565 yards (16.1 YPC) and three touchdowns.
He was included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.
