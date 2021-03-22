Dolphins Hosting DL Lawrence Guy On A Visit

Field Yates reports that the Dolphins are hosting free agent DT Lawrence Guy on a free agent visit.

Guy, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the Packers back in 2011. He bounced around with a few teams including the Colts and Chargers after brief stints with the Packers before eventually catching on with the Ravens in 2014.

The Patriots signed Guy to a four-year, $13.4 million contract that included $4.9 million guaranteed back in 2017.

In 2020, Guy appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and recorded 57 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

