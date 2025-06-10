Dolphins Not Among Initial Six Teams That Inquired With Jaire Alexander

According to Barry Jackson, the Miami Dolphins are not one of the six teams that have shown interest in former Packers CB Jaire Alexander so far despite their apparent need at corner.

Jackson adds the Dolphins didn’t show any interest in trading for Alexander when Green Bay shopped him this offseason and did not propose a swap with CB Jalen Ramsey, who the team is trying to offload.

While the Dolphins could use reinforcements at cornerback, especially once Ramsey is dealt, Jackson notes they’re more likely to pursue a cheaper veteran, mentioning they’ve stayed in contact with another former Packer CB, Rasul Douglas.

Other options Jackson mentions include Asante Samuel Jr., James Bradberry, Mike Hilton and Stephon Gilmore.

As for Alexander, we took a look at some potential landing spots for him now that he’s been released.

Alexander, 28, is the former 18th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12.050 million rookie deal that included a $6.844 million signing bonus before Green Bay picked up his option.

Alexander was set to make a fully guaranteed base salary of $13.294 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $84 million extension.

He was scheduled to make base salaries of $16.15 million and $18.15 million in the final two years of that deal when the Packers released him in June.

In 2024, Alexander appeared in seven games for the Packers and made seven starts, recording 16 tackles, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, one defensive touchdown and seven pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.