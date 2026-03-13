Dolphins Re-Sign ERFA CB Ethan Bonner To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins re-signed exclusive rights free agent CB Ethan Bonner to a one-year deal on Friday.

Miami tendered Bonner a contract as an ERFA in recent weeks, and he is officially being signed.

Bonner, 26, went undrafted in 2023 out of Stanford before catching on with the Dolphins.

He was waived and signed back to the practice squad, later signing a futures deal with Miami back in January.

In 2025, Bonner appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and recorded 15 tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, one interception and two pass defenses.