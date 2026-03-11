Dolphins Re-Signing LB Willie Gay Jr.

According to Josina Anderson, the Dolphins are re-signing LB Willie Gay to a one-year deal.

He also signed a prove-it deal with Miami last year and will return under the new coaching staff led by HC Jeff Hafley.

Gay, 28, is a former second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State by the Chiefs. He played out a four-year, $5,271,046 rookie contract that included $2,853,081 guaranteed.

Gay signed on with the Saints to a one-year deal worth $3 million in 2024. He then caught on with the Dolphins on a one-year pact the following season.

In 2025, Gay appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 20 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and two pass deflections.