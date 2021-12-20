Dolphins Say WR Will Fuller Likely Won’t Return This Season

Dolphins HC Brian Flores told reporters that WR Will Fuller likely won’t make it back to play this season, per Joe Schad.

Flores said Fuller has had some setbacks while rehabbing a broken finger. He’s been out since Week 4.

Between a suspension to start the year, a personal issue that caused him to miss another week and this injury, it’s been a rough tenure in Miami for Fuller, who is on an expiring contract.

Fuller, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10.164 million contract and stood to make a base salary of $1.83 million for the 2019 season when the Texans exercised his fifth-year option in 2019.

Fuller was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent during the offseason when he signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins.

In 2021, Fuller appeared in two games for the Dolphins, catching four passes for 26 yards on eight targets.