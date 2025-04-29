Dolphins Showing Preliminary Interest In CB James Bradberry

Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have had contact with former Eagles CB James Bradberry.

Jackson mentions Miami has “expressed preliminary interest” in a few veteran corners, including Bradberry and former Bills CB Rasul Douglas. Bradberry also visited the Bills earlier this month.

Bradberry, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $3.96 million rookie contract in Carolina before departing in free agency.

Bradberry signed with the Giants in 2020 on a three-year, $45 million deal. He was entering the final year of that deal and was slated to make $13.4 million in 2022 when the Giants released him.

The Eagles later signed Bradberry to a one-year contract before extending him on a three-year, $38 million deal in 2023. He was recently released by the team with a post-June 1st designation after missing last season due to injury.

In 2023, Bradberry appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 54 total tackles, one fumble recovery, one interception, and 13 pass defenses.

We will have more on Bradberry as it becomes available.