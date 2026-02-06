Dolphins Signed TE Zack Kuntz To Futures Contract

The Miami Dolphins announced they signed TE Zack Kuntz to a futures contract on Friday.

We have signed TE Zack Kuntz to a reserve/future contract. pic.twitter.com/3LtIYTUKwo — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 6, 2026

Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Kuntz, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Jets in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Old Dominion. He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract, but was among New York’s final roster cuts as a rookie.

He bounced on and off the Jets’ practice squad in 2023 and 2024. New York released him, once again, coming out of the preseason in August.

For his career, Kuntz has appeared in two games for the Jets but hasn’t recorded any stats.