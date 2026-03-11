Dolphins Signing CB Alex Austin To One-Year Deal

The Miami Dolphins are signing former Patriots CB Alex Austin to a one-year deal, according to Jordan Schultz.

Austin can provide excellent value on special teams and should provide value as a depth piece for a Dolphins defensive back room that has been stretched thin over the last couple of seasons.

Austin, 24, was a three-year starter at Oregon State and was twice named honorable mention All-PAC 12. The Buffalo Bills selected him in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was in the first year of a four-year, $3.917 million rookie contract when the Bills waived him coming out of the preseason. He was claimed by the Texans before later being waived again and joining the practice squad. From there, New England signed him to a contract in November of 2023.

In 2025, Austin appeared in three games for the Texans and five games for the Patriots, recording nine tackles, one interception, and two pass defenses.