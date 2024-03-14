Dolphins Signing CB Kendall Fuller To Two-Year, $16.5M Deal

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Dolphins are signing CB Kendall Fuller to a two-year, $16.5 million deal on Thursday.

Miami needed a cornerback and likely found their starter opposite of Jalen Ramsey.

Fuller, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Redskins back in 2016. He was traded to the Chiefs as part of the Alex Smith deal back in 2017.

Fuller played out the final year of his four-year, $3.12 million contract and re-signed to a four-year, $40 million deal in 2020. He finished in the final year of his contract and earned a base salary of $8,500,000 in 2023.

In 2023, Fuller appeared in 15 games and recorded 79 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and nine pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.