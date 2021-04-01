Dolphins Signing DT John Jenkins

According to Joe Schad, the Dolphins are signing DT John Jenkins to a one-year deal.

Jenkins has carved out a niche as a nose tackle and provides Miami some additional depth there.

Jenkins, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. Jenkins spent three years in New Orleans before he was waived during the 2016 season.

From there, Jenkins played for a number of teams including the Seahawks, Giants, Dolphins and Bears. Chicago re-signed him to a one-year deal last April.

In 2020, Jenkins appeared in 11 games for the Bears and recorded 21 tackles and a pass defense.