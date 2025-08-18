Dolphins Signing EDGE Matthew Judon

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins are expected to sign veteran EDGE Matthew Judon to a one-year contract on Monday.

According to Tom Pelissero, Judon receives a one-year contract worth up to $6 million with Miami.

Judon visited with the Dolphins on Monday, who now have decent edge rusher depth entering the season.

Judon, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.595 million contract before being franchised by the Ravens.

Judon was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots. He was traded to Atlanta prior to the 2024 season in exchange for a third-round pick.

In 2024, Judon appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 41 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one interception for a touchdown and five passes defended.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.