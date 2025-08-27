Dolphins Signing RB Jeff Wilson To PS

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are signing veteran RB Jeff Wilson to their practice squad on Wednesday.

The move reunites HC Mike McDaniel and Wilson, who played under McDaniel in Miami from 2022 to 2024.

Wilson, 29, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the 49ers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Wilson was on and off the 49ers’ practice squad and active roster for a few seasons before returning to San Francisco on a new deal in 2022. However, he was traded to the Dolphins during the season.

He re-signed with Miami on a two-year deal in 2023 and ended up reworking that deal to stay in 2024. The 49ers brought him back this offseason but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in nine games for the Dolphins. He finished with 57 yards on 16 carries to go along with three receptions on three targets for 19 yards receiving and no touchdowns.