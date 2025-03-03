Dolphins Unlikely To Franchise S Jevon Holland

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Dolphins remain unlikely to use their franchise tag on S Jevon Holland before Tuesday’s deadline.

This fits with prior reporting, but it now clears the way for Holland to become one of the best available free agents in this year’s market.

Miami has limited cap space this offseason, so you can expect some roster maneuvering in the coming weeks, as they look to reshape their roster.

The franchise tag would cost Miami $18,601,000 fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

Holland, 24, was a two-year starter at Oregon, who opted out of the 2020 season. The Dolphins drafted Holland with pick No. 36 overall in the second round back in 2021.

Holland is in the final year of his four-year deal worth $8,716,409 million and a $3,699,207 signing bonus. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Holland has appeared in 15 games for the Dolphins and recorded 62 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, four pass defenses and one forced fumble.

