Dolphins WR Will Fuller Out For Week 2 With Personal Issue

On Friday, Dolphins HC Brian Flores announced that WR Will Fuller will not practice today or play in Week 2’s game due to a personal issue.

“I respect his privacy,” Flores said, per Barry Jackson. “We support Will.”

Flores also declined to say if Fuller would return to the team this season.

“One day at a time. He has my support. Things happen. When they happen, they’re not part of normal every day, it’s a surprise from that standpoint. He’s dealing with it. We’ll support him,” Flores said of Fuller, per Jackson.

Fuller, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10.164 million contract and stood to make a base salary of $1.83 million for the 2019 season when the Texans exercised his fifth-year option in 2019.

Fuller was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent during the offseason when he signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins.

In 2020, Fuller appeared in 11 games for the Texans and caught 53 passes for 879 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.