Dolphins WR Will Fuller Week-To-Week With Broken Finger

According to Ian Rapoport, Dolphins WR Will Fuller is week-to-week with a broken finger suffered in a Week 4 loss to the Colts.

For a player whose job is to catch the ball, a broken finger is a significant injury. It looks like Fuller could end up missing even more time for Miami.

Dolphins HC Brian Flores has already ruled Fuller out for Week 5 against the Buccaneers, per Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Fuller, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10.164 million contract and stood to make a base salary of $1.83 million for the 2019 season when the Texans exercised his fifth-year option in 2019.

Fuller was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent during the offseason when he signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins.

In 2021, Fuller has appeared in two games for the Dolphins, catching three passes for 20 yards.