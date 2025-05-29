Eagles DE Bryce Huff Not In Attendance To Start OTAs

Jeff McLane reports Eagles DE Bryce Huff was not in attendance on Tuesday as the Eagles opened their OTAs.

McLane adds Huff hasn’t been at any voluntary workouts this spring.

It was reported earlier this offseason that Philadelphia is open to trading Huff even though he’s under contract through 2026. With the Eagles’ deep rotation of edge rushers, Huff was used in a limited role in 2024 despite signing a three-year, $51.1 million deal before the season.

Huff, 26, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis following the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed the standard three-year UDFA deal.

New York re-signed him as a restricted free agent in 2023. Huff was testing the free agent market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Eagles.

In 2024, Huff appeared in 12 games for the Eagles and recorded 13 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

We’ll have more regarding Huff as the news becomes available.