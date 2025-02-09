Eagles LB Zack Baun Expected To Do ‘Incredibly Well’ In Free Agency

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo has talked to other team executives who expect Eagles LB Zack Baun to do “incredibly well” in unrestricted free agency this offseason.

Baun was a big hit after signing with the Eagles for cheap this past season, breaking out into a full-time starter and earning first-team All-Pro honors. The exec told Garafolo Baun showed a lot of versatility to his game this year and will be in high demand.

Garafolo points out the Eagles don’t traditionally spend a lot at linebacker, which would seem to suggest he’s likely heading elsewhere in March. However, he adds the Eagles weren’t viewed as a team that spent big on running backs until this past year.

Baun, 27 was selected in the third round of the 2020 draft by the Saints out of Wisonsin. He signed a four-year, $4,811,188 rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career in 2024.

The Eagles signed Baun to a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

In 2024, Baun appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 151 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, one recovery, one interception and four pass deflections.

