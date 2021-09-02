Eagles Place Three On IR, Sign DT Hassan Ridgeway, Add Three To PS

The Eagles announced a number of moves on Thursday, including the signing of DT Hassan Ridgeway to the active roster.

Roster Moves: Eagles have placed T/G Jack Driscoll, TE Tyree Jackson, and CB Josiah Scott on Reserve/Injured. Eagles also signed DT Hassan Ridgeway to the active roster and agreed to terms with TE Nick Eubanks, WR KeeSean Johnson, and DT Marvin Wilson to join the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/rdgOAtd4IT — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 2, 2021

The Eagles also placed OL Jack Driscoll, TE Tyree Jackson and CB Josiah Scott on injured reserve. They’ll be eligible to come back starting in Week 4 after sitting out three weeks.

Philadelphia officially signed DT Marvin Wilson, WR KeeSean Johnson and TE Nick Eubanks to the practice squad as well.

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:

DB Grayland Arnold T Kayode Awosika T Le’Raven Clark WR John Hightower RB Jordan Howard RB Jason Huntley DB Michael Jacquet DB Craig James DE Matt Leo (International) G Iosua Opeta C Ross Pierschbacher DB Elijah Riley LB JaCoby Stevens DT Raequan Williams WR KeeSean Johnson DT Marvin Wilson TE Nick Eubanks

Ridgeway, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when the Colts traded him to the Eagles in 2019.

Ridgeway played out his deal with the Eagles and re-signed on a one-year deal for both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

In 2020, Ridgeway appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded 11 tackles and one sack.

Wilson, 22, was a three-year starter at Florida State and a Second Team All-ACC as a senior. He signed with the Browns after going undrafted in 2021 but was waived coming out of the preseason.

During his four-year career at Florida State, Wilson totaled 109 tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a recovery, and five pass deflections over the course of 34 games.