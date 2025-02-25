Eagles To Make ‘Concerted Effort’ To Re-Sign LB Zack Baun

Eagles GM Howie Roseman told reporters at the Combine on Tuesday that they will make a “concerted effort” to keep impending free agent LB Zack Baun after a breakout 2024 season.

“We didn’t do any deals during the season, which probably could have prevented some of these problems, but we just didn’t feel like the timing was right,” Roseman said, per Zach Berman.

Baun didn’t just play well last season. He went from having to sign a one-year contract to being named an All-Pro. He should have a very good market in the coming weeks.

Baun, 27 was selected in the third round of the 2020 draft by the Saints out of Wisonsin. He signed a four-year, $4,811,188 rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career in 2024.

The Eagles signed Baun to a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

In 2024, Baun appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 151 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, one recovery, one interception and four pass deflections.

