Eagles Waive OL Kenyon Green

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday that they’ve waived OL Kenyon Green to make room for newly claimed WR Xavier Gipson.

Green, 24, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M. He was a consensus All-American in 2021 and 2020, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021, and second-team All-SEC in 2020. The Texans used the No. 15 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He is entering the final year of a four-year, $15,953,416 rookie contract that includes an $8,782,485 signing bonus. Houston traded Green and a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Eagles in March 2025 for S C.J. Gardner-Johnson and a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Philadelphia later signed Green to their practice squad coming out of the preseason. He’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2024, Green appeared in 12 games for the Texans with nine starts at left guard.