Falcons Designating LB Divine Deablo To Return From IR

Per D. Orlando Ledbetter, Falcons HC Raheem Morris said they are designating LB Divine Deablo to return from injured reserve.

Deablo will have 21 days to return to practice and get activated to the 53-man roster or he will revert to injured reserve for the rest of the year.

Deablo, 27, was a third-round pick by the Raiders out of Virginia Tech in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $4.98 million rookie deal through 2024 and made a base salary of $3.116 million in the final year of his deal.

When testing the free agent market for the first time in his career, Deablo signed a two-year, $14 million deal with the Falcons.

In 2025, Deablo has appeared in six games for the Falcons and recorded 24 tackles and half of a sack.