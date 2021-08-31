Falcons Officially Cut Roster Down To 53 Players

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they’ve officially trimmed their roster down to 53 players for the start of the season.

The full list of roster cuts includes:

Other moves:

OL Matt Gono – Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform TE Parker Hesse – Reserve/COVID-19

Foreman, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Texans in 2017. He signed a four-year contract worth $3,159,484 that included a signing bonus of $759,484 with the Texans.

Foreman was waived by Houston in 2019 after spending most of his time with them on the PUP list with an Achilles injury. He was later claimed by the Colts before ending up on injured reserve with a bicep injury.

Indianapolis later waived Foreman with an injury settlement and he was a free agent until catching on with the Titans in 2020. Tennessee declined to tender him a restricted offer this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Atlanta signed him to a contract a few weeks ago.

In 2020, Foreman appeared in six games for the Titans and rushed 22 times for 95 yards (4.3 YPC), also catching one pass for five yards and a touchdown.