Falcons Re-Sign RB Qadree Ollison To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Falcons announced they have re-signed RB Qadree Ollison to the practice squad. 

In a corresponding move, Atlanta released G Sam Jones from the practice squad. 

The Falcons practice squad now includes: 

  1. T Willie Beavers
  2. DE Quinton Bell
  3. LB Emmanuel Ellerbee
  4. WR Juwan Green
  5. RB Caleb Huntley
  6. DB Dwayne Johnson
  7. G Ryan Neuzil
  8. LB George Obinna
  9. TE John Raine
  10. DT Chris Slayton
  11. WR Austin Trammell
  12. TE David Wells
  13. DB Chris Williamson
  14. WR Keelan Doss
  15. LB James Vaughters
  16. RB Qadree Ollison

Ollison, 24, was drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round out of Pitt in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $2.8 million deal when the Falcons waived him coming out of the preseason. 

For his career, Ollison has appeared in 11 games for the Falcons and rushed 23 times for 53 yards and four touchdowns. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply