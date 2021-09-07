Falcons Re-Sign RB Qadree Ollison To Practice Squad

The Falcons announced they have re-signed RB Qadree Ollison to the practice squad.
We have signed Qadree Ollison to the practice squad and released Sam Jones from the practice squad.
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 7, 2021
In a corresponding move, Atlanta released G Sam Jones from the practice squad.
The Falcons practice squad now includes:
- T Willie Beavers
- DE Quinton Bell
- LB Emmanuel Ellerbee
- WR Juwan Green
- RB Caleb Huntley
- DB Dwayne Johnson
- G Ryan Neuzil
- LB George Obinna
- TE John Raine
- DT Chris Slayton
- WR Austin Trammell
- TE David Wells
- DB Chris Williamson
- WR Keelan Doss
- LB James Vaughters
- RB Qadree Ollison
Ollison, 24, was drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round out of Pitt in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $2.8 million deal when the Falcons waived him coming out of the preseason.
For his career, Ollison has appeared in 11 games for the Falcons and rushed 23 times for 53 yards and four touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!