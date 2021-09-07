Falcons Re-Sign RB Qadree Ollison To Practice Squad

The Falcons announced they have re-signed RB Qadree Ollison to the practice squad.

We have signed Qadree Ollison to the practice squad and released Sam Jones from the practice squad. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 7, 2021

In a corresponding move, Atlanta released G Sam Jones from the practice squad.

The Falcons practice squad now includes:

T Willie Beavers DE Quinton Bell LB Emmanuel Ellerbee WR Juwan Green RB Caleb Huntley DB Dwayne Johnson G Ryan Neuzil LB George Obinna TE John Raine DT Chris Slayton WR Austin Trammell TE David Wells DB Chris Williamson WR Keelan Doss LB James Vaughters RB Qadree Ollison

Ollison, 24, was drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round out of Pitt in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $2.8 million deal when the Falcons waived him coming out of the preseason.

For his career, Ollison has appeared in 11 games for the Falcons and rushed 23 times for 53 yards and four touchdowns.