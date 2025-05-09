Falcons Sign First-Round OLB Jalon Walker

The Atlanta Falcons announed Friday that they’ve signed first-round OLB Jalon Walker to a rookie contract.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 15 Jalon Walker LB Signed 1 26 James Pearce EDGE 3 96 Xavier Watts S Signed 4 118 Billy Bowman Jr S Signed 7 218 Jack Nelson OT Signed

Walker, 21, was named AP Third-team All-American in 2024 and was the Butkus Award winner in 2024 as well as second-team All-SEC.

The Falcons used the No. 15 overall pick in round one on Walker. He’s projected to sign Walker to a four-year, $20,532,790 contract that includes a $11,572,936 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his three years at Georgia, Walker appeared in 43 total games, recording 89 tackles, 12.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.