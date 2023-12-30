Giants Announce Four Moves, Elevate K Mason Crosby

The Giants announced four roster moves Saturday, elevating K Mason Crosby and WR Dennis Houston for Week 17.

The team also signed LB Darrian Beavers from the practice squad and placed TE Lawrence Cager on injured reserve.

Crosby, 39, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2007. He finished his four-year, $16.1 million contract in 2019 and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a new three-year extension worth $12.9 million with Green Bay.

Crosby had been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent since March before eventually signing on to the Rams’ practice squad. Los Angeles released him soon after.

For his career, Mason has appeared in 258 games for the Packers and converted 395 out of 485 field goal attempts (81.4 percent) to go along with 733 out of 753 extra point tries.

In 2023, Crosby has appeared in one game for the Giants and made a 52-yard field goal as well as both of his extra-point attempts.