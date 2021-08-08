Giants Claim WR Matt Cole Off Waivers From Jets, Waive WR Andy Jones

Jordan Raanan reports that the New York Giants have claimed WR Matt Cole off of waivers from the Jets.

In a corresponding move, the Giants are also waiving WR Andy Jones, who they signed just four days ago.

Cole, 24, went undrafted in 2020 out of McKendree and caught on with the Miami Dolphins. He was waived during final roster cuts and signed to the practice squad by Miami the following day.

The 49ers signed Cole to a two-year deal off of the Dolphins taxi squad and made his NFL debut on special teams before being waived back in May. He was then claimed by the Jets.

In 2020, Cole appeared in one game for the 49ers and recorded two tackles on special teams.

Jones, 26, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Jacksonville back in 2016. He spent his rookie season on the Cowboys’ practice squad and returned to Dallas on a futures contract the following year.

The Cowboys waived Jones coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Texans. From there, he had a brief stint before joining the Dolphins during the 2019 season.

Miami brought Jones back last year on a futures contract before waiving him during the season. Jones then signed with the 49ers but was later released by the team when they signed DE Anthony Zettel.

In 2018, Jones appeared in eight games for the Lions and caught 11 passes for 80 yards and one touchdown.