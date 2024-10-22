Giants Currently Not Expected To Sign OT D.J. Humphries

Josina Anderson reports that the Giants are currently not expected to sign veteran OT D.J. Humphries following his visit on Tuesday, as the review process on him continues at this time.

New York lost starting LT Andrew Thomas to a Lisfranc injury for the rest of the year and Humphries is clearly the best tackle available on the market and has been for some time.

The catch is Humphries is recovering from a torn ACL suffered late last season and is coming up on 11 months removed from the injury. It’s a big reason he’s remained unsigned so far. As of late September, Humphries was weeks away from being medically cleared.

Humphries, 30, is a former first-round pick out of Florida by the Cardinals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $8.912 million rookie contract when Arizona picked up his fifth-year option back in 2018.

Humphries made a base salary of $9,625,000 for the 2019 season and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $45 million extension. After playing out that deal, Humphries returned to Arizona on a three-year, $66.8 million extension with $34 million guaranteed.

Humphries had two years remaining on his deal and was owed $16 million for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Humphries appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals with 15 starts at left tackle.

