Giants Making Four Roster Moves, Placing S Raheem Layne On IR

According to Dan Salomone, the Giants are placing S Raheem Layne on injured reserve.

Additionally, New York is activating OL Austin Schlottmann and DL Armon Watts to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. The Giants are also using a standard practice squad elevation on OLB Boogie Basham for Week 17 against the Colts.

Layne, 25, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana following the 2022 draft. He stuck around on the practice squad after being waived following camp and eventually signed to the active roster in December 2023.

The Giants signed him as an unrestricted free agent in August 2024 and kept him on the practice squad when he was let go after training camp. Layne signed to the active roster in December.

In 2024, Layne has appeared in two games for the Giants and recorded three total tackles.