Giants Meeting With Penn State DE Abdul Carter Following Pro Day

SI.com’s Albert Breer reports the Giants are privately meeting with Penn State DE Abdul Carter following his Pro Day.

Breer adds Carter has a top-30 visit set up with the Giants in the next few weeks.

Carter had dinner with Cleveland last night and will now meet with the Giants, who hold the No. 3 overall pick. He is currently the betting favorite to be the No. 2 pick in the draft.

Carter, 21, is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class and a candidate to go No. 1 overall.

Carter was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 33 overall linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class out of Glenside, Pennsylvania. He committed to Penn State in July of 2021 and enrolled just less than a year later.

In his collegiate career, Carter appeared in 42 games and recorded 172 total tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, 13 pass defenses and five forced fumbles.