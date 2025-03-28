Browns Have Dinner With Penn State DE Abdul Carter Before Pro Day

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Browns had dinner with Penn State DE Abdul Carter on Thursday before his March 28th Pro Day.

Schefter adds Cleveland had a group led by owner Jimmy Haslam and GM Andrew Berry at the dinner with Carter.

The Browns previously hosted Carter for a top-30 visit at their facility and took another step to get to know the elite pass-rushing prospect. Carter is currently the betting favorite to be the No. 2 overall pick.

Cleveland is also set to have a private workout with QB Shedeur Sanders after hosting Miami QB Cam Ward for a private workout as well.

Carter, 21, is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class and a candidate to go No. 1 overall.

Carter was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 33 overall linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class out of Glenside, Pennsylvania. He committed to Penn State in July of 2021 and enrolled just less than a year later.

In his collegiate career, Carter appeared in 42 games and recorded 172 total tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, 13 pass defenses and five forced fumbles.