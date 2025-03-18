Giants Planned To Meet With QB Mason Rudolph

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Giants planned to have a virtual meeting with QB Mason Rudolph before he signed with the Steelers.

The Giants still prefer QB Aaron Rodgers but have been exploring all their options while they await a decision. They also met with Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco and Jameis Winston as they try to figure out who will start in Week 1 should Rodgers not land in New York.

Rudolph, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,921,866 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.247 million in 2021 when he signed a one-year extension with a base value of $5 million.

Rudolph returned to the Steelers on a one-year deal in 2023 before signing a one-year contract worth up to $3.62 million with the Titans last offseason.

In 2024, Rudolph appeared in eight games for the Titans with five starts, completing 64 percent of his passes for 1,530 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. He added 25 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown.