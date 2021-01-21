Giants Sign DE Breeland Speaks To Futures Deal

The New York Giants announced Thursday that they’ve signed DE Breeland Speaks to a futures contract for the 2021 season.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Speaks, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2018. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $6,110,516 rookie contract when the Chiefs cut him loose coming out of training camp.

Speaks spent last season on injured reserve after sustaining a torn ACL and also served a four-week suspension. He had a brief stint on the Raiders’ practice squad in October before signing with the Cowboys’ practice squad a month later.

He recently worked out for the Packers but left Green Bay without a contract.

In 2018, Speaks appeared in all 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and two recoveries.