Giants To Interview Antonio Pierce For HC Vacancy On Thursday & Friday

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports former Raiders HC Antonio Pierce will interview for the Giants’ HC opening on Thursday and Friday this week.

The following is an updated list of candidates for the Giants’ HC search, found in our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Former Ravens HC John Harbaugh (Expected)

(Expected) Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Colts DC Lou Anarumo (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Requested)

(Requested) Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Giants interim HC/OC Mike Kafka (Completed)

(Completed) Former Raiders interim HC Antonio Pierce (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams DC Chris Shula

Chargers DC Jesse Minter

Packers DC Jeff Hafley

Texans DC Matt Burke

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero

Vikings QB Josh McCown

Jaguars DC Grant Udinski

Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski

Pierce, 47, played nine seasons in the NFL for Washington and the Giants. After retiring in 2010, Pierce took his first coaching job at Long Beach Poly High School in 2014.

Pierce was eventually hired as the LB coach at Arizona State under Herm Edwards in 2017. He worked his way up to associate head coach/defensive coordinator/recruiting coordinator but resigned amidst an investigation for recruiting violations.

He landed with the Raiders as their LB coach in 2022 and was promoted to interim head coach after Las Vegas fired Josh McDaniels. Pierce was retained in the full-time role after the season, but was fired after his first full year in 2024.

As the interim coach, Pierce compiled a record of 5-4 in 2023. As the full-time coach, his record was 4-13.