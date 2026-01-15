Howie Roseman: It’s Hard To Find Great Players & A.J. Brown Is A Great Player

Eagles WR A.J. Brown has been in trade rumors for some time now due to his frustrations with his role in the team’s offense at times last year.

At his end of season press conference, Eagles GM Howie Roseman was asked if he’d be open to trading Brown. Roseman unsurprisingly didn’t directly answer the question, but he implied they’d much rather keep Brown and other players of his caliber.

“It’s hard to find great players in the NFL and A.J.’s a great player,” Roseman said, via NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. “That’s what we’re going out and looking for, when we go out in free agency and the Draft, is trying to find great players who love football and he’s that guy. So that would be my answer.”

Brown, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Brown has appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and caught 64 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Eagles and Brown as the news is available.