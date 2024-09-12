Jaguars Announce Three Roster Moves, Place CB Tyson Campbell On IR

By
Tony Camino
-

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have placed CB Tyson Campbell on injured reserve.

Tyson Campbell

Additionally, Jacksonville signed CB Tre Flowers to the active roster and S Andre Chachere to the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Jaguars’ practice squad:

  1. TE Shawn Bowman
  2. CB Christian Braswell
  3. WR Joshua Cephus
  4. DE D.J. Coleman
  5. WR Elijah Cooks
  6. TE Josiah Deguara
  7. DE Joe Gaziano
  8. RB Jalen Jackson
  9. OL Steven Jones
  10. LB Tanner Muse
  11. WR Austin Trammell
  12. OL Blake Hance
  13. S Matthew Jackson
  14. WR Louis Rees-Zammit (International)
  15. QB John Rhys Plumlee
  16. DB Zech McPhearson
  17. S Andre Chachere

Campbell, 24, was a three-year starter for Georgia and started as a true freshman in 2018. The Jaguars drafted Campbell with the No. 33 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Campbell signed a four-year deal worth $9,015,013 million with a $3,916,438 million signing bonus. He was entering the final year of that deal and scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he signed a four-year, $76.5 million extension. 

In 2023, Campbell appeared in 11 games for the Jaguars and recorded 60 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and five pass deflections. 

In 2024, Campbell has appeared in one game and recorded two tackles and one tackle for loss. 

