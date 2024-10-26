Jaguars Make Three Roster Moves, Activate LB Foyesade Oluokun

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have activated LB Foyesade Oluokun from injured reserve for Week 8.

Additionally, the Jaguars have elevated RB Jake Funk and DE Joe Gaziano from the practice squad to the active roster.

Jacksonville S Andrew Wingard has been downgraded from questionable to out and OL Cam Robinson has cleared concussion protocol and will enter the game without an injury designation.

Oluokun, 29, was drafted by the Falcons in the sixth round out of Yale in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract with the Falcons.

The Jaguars signed Oluokun to a three-year, $45 million contract in 2022 and re-signed to another three-year, $30 million deal in March.

In 2024, Oluokun has appeared in three games for the Jaguars and recorded 22 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and two pass defenses.